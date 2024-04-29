CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $387.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CACI International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $400.82.

CACI International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CACI stock opened at $404.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.62. CACI International has a 1 year low of $293.69 and a 1 year high of $406.78.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CACI International will post 20.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total value of $188,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,827,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,453.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total transaction of $188,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,827,369.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in CACI International by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

