Insider Buying: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Major Shareholder Buys 219,303 Shares of Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 219,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,364,151.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,182,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,557,076.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 123,388 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $3,111,845.36.

On Friday, April 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 413,227 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $10,570,346.66.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 513,104 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $13,320,179.84.

On Monday, April 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 938,896 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,331,414.08.

On Thursday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,250,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 189,759 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $5,550,450.75.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 199,664 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 333,916 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 521,804 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,581,067.44.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $24.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.00. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $31.69.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSXMA. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 70,150.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

