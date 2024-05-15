NBC Securities Inc. Sells 3,173 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOCT. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 4th quarter worth about $1,120,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 122,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 12,123 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period.

FOCT opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $545.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.29.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

