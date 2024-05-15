QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,010,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,408,000 after buying an additional 1,016,719 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 215,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after buying an additional 11,181 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 160,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after buying an additional 52,223 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.8 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $76.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $76.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.26 and its 200 day moving average is $63.62. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

