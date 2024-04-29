Pinterest (PINS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Pinterest to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Pinterest has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.62 million. On average, analysts expect Pinterest to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Price Performance

Pinterest stock opened at $33.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average of $34.22. Pinterest has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -565.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PINS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.39.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PINS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $866,310.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 500,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,762,886.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $866,310.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 500,504 shares in the company, valued at $17,762,886.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,521,174.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,471 shares of company stock worth $6,525,231. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.