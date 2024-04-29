Vince (VNCE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vince Trading Down 10.8 %

VNCE opened at $2.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 million, a P/E ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.49. Vince has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

