Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Lisata Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of LSTA opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.04. Lisata Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72.

Get Lisata Therapeutics alerts:

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.20. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lisata Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lisata Therapeutics stock. BML Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LSTA Free Report ) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Lisata Therapeutics accounts for about 0.6% of BML Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. BML Capital Management LLC owned about 3.31% of Lisata Therapeutics worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lisata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lisata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.