Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of LSTA opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.04. Lisata Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72.
Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.20. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lisata Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.
