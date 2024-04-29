Comparing Fisker (FSRN) and Its Peers

Fisker (NYSE:FSRN – Get Free Report) is one of 66 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Fisker to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.
Profitability
This table compares Fisker and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fisker
|-278.72%
|-110.93%
|-23.14%
|Fisker Competitors
|-150.59%
|-24.60%
|-9.13%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Fisker and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fisker
|$272.89 million
|-$761.99 million
|-0.02
|Fisker Competitors
|$417.11 billion
|$2.55 billion
|-7.47
Volatility and Risk
Fisker has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker’s rivals have a beta of 3.78, meaning that their average stock price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings for Fisker and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fisker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Fisker Competitors
|961
|2493
|3376
|151
|2.39
As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 9.27%. Given Fisker’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fisker has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
33.6% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Fisker shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Fisker rivals beat Fisker on 8 of the 10 factors compared.
About Fisker
Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.
Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.