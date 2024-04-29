Analyzing AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) and Northann (NYSE:NCL)

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) and Northann (NYSE:NCL – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares AZEK and Northann’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AZEK 8.57% 9.61% 5.79% Northann N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AZEK and Northann, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AZEK 0 4 13 0 2.76 Northann 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

AZEK currently has a consensus price target of $44.11, indicating a potential downside of 4.39%. Given AZEK’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AZEK is more favorable than Northann.

This table compares AZEK and Northann’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AZEK $1.37 billion 4.97 $67.96 million $0.79 58.39 Northann $13.97 million 0.72 -$7.13 million N/A N/A

AZEK has higher revenue and earnings than Northann.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.4% of AZEK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Northann shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of AZEK shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AZEK beats Northann on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc. engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands. The Commercial segment offers bathroom partitions, shower and dressing stalls, lockers and other storage solutions, and engineered plastic sheet products under the Aria, Eclipse, Hiny Hiders, TuffTec, and Duralife brands. This segment also offers bathroom partitions, shower and dressing stalls, lockers, storage solutions, extruded plastic sheet, and non-fabricated products under the Aria, Eclipse, Hiny Hiders, TuffTec, and Duralife brands. The company was formerly known as Delaware corporation and changed its name to The AZEK Company Inc. in June 2020. The AZEK Company Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Northann

Northann Corp. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of the 3D printed vinyl flooring panels and other decorative panels in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Benchwick brand name. Northann Corp. was founded in 2013 and is based in Elk Grove, California.

