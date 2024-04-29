Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.70.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kinross Gold

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kinross Gold Price Performance

In other news, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 29,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.93, for a total value of C$144,508.16. In related news, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 29,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.93, for a total value of C$144,508.16. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total transaction of C$64,176.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,621 shares of company stock worth $893,873. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:K opened at C$9.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.67. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.91 and a 12 month high of C$9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.54, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.4605193 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.