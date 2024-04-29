The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTW shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 60,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 13,432 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 146,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 60,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $12.64 on Monday. Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $448.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.53.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

