TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.53.

Several equities analysts have commented on TIXT shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TIXT stock opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $883.48 million, a PE ratio of 55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $20.25.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 297,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 20,919 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 14,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

