LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LXP stock opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.74 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 650.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter worth $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Featured Articles

