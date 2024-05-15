JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $192.05.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on JPM

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,078,240 shares of company stock worth $197,968,219 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,941,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,127,754,000 after purchasing an additional 201,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,417,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,166,546,000 after acquiring an additional 606,382 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,151,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603,090 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,294,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,471,687,000 after acquiring an additional 778,297 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $6,016,878,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $201.51 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $133.96 and a 1 year high of $201.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $578.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.21 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.