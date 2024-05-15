Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $46.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.07. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 688,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,618,000 after purchasing an additional 163,175 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 35.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 598,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,598,000 after buying an additional 157,809 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 85.2% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 5.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 358,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,930,000 after acquiring an additional 19,365 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 676.5% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 20,621 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

