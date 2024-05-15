Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.58.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.50 to $61.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Thomas E. Long purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 156,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,767. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas E. Long acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.78 per share, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,318.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $235,160 in the last three months. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 426.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $62.18 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $43.66 and a 52 week high of $66.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.27 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 9.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Free Report

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Read More

