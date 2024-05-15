Analysts Set Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Target Price at $72.33

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Pegasystems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $95,955.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,005.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Pegasystems news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $633,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 379,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,066,520.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 1,504 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $95,955.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,005.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,544 shares of company stock worth $3,556,625. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Pegasystems by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 12,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 64.0% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Pegasystems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems stock opened at $61.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.85. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.76 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 5.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

