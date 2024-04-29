StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ark Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

ARKR stock opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.99. Ark Restaurants has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $47.49 million during the quarter.

Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is -42.86%.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

