StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Ark Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $47.49 million during the quarter.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is -42.86%.
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
