LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LGIH. Wedbush restated an underperform rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.50.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $95.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $84.15 and a twelve month high of $141.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.24 and its 200 day moving average is $113.56.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $608.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.95 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.28%. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $1,216,784.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,240,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $135,683.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $1,216,784.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,240,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,435 shares of company stock worth $2,944,291. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LGI Homes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in LGI Homes by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,460,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,929,000 after purchasing an additional 131,467 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,158,000 after acquiring an additional 58,850 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 674,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,878,000 after acquiring an additional 86,265 shares during the period. Ampfield Management L.P. grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 571,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,148,000 after acquiring an additional 65,609 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Stories

