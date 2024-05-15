Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 767,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,073 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Caterpillar worth $218,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 22.9% in the third quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 472,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,005,000 after purchasing an additional 47,008 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 101,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CAT traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $359.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,914. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.93. The company has a market capitalization of $175.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.60 and a twelve month high of $382.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,943.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

