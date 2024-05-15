M&G Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 129,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,100,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 1,456.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $390,348.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,433,050.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 2,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $375,173.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,443,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $390,348.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,433,050.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,798 shares of company stock worth $22,811,166 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.83.

Hess Stock Performance

HES traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.12. 1,750,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $124.27 and a 1-year high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

