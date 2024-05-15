Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Issues Earnings Results

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,962. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $762.00 million, a PE ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LAAC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

