Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on May 15th, 2024

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAACGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Price Performance

Lithium Americas (Argentina) stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,962. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $762.00 million, a PE ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on LAAC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on LAAC

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

See Also

Earnings History for Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.