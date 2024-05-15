M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 240,502 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 240,502 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 117,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the period. Finally, Shayne & Jacobs LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.88.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

TFC traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,578,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,229,595. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.58%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

