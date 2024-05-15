Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 29,950 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,950 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Sysco worth $44,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 113,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in Sysco by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 27,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.97. 1,965,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,916,256. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.81.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.56.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

