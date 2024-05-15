Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $44.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Lifeway Foods Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Lifeway Foods stock traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $23.48. 323,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,264. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $344.92 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00. Lifeway Foods has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $28.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LWAY. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Lifeway Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $172,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,117,081 shares in the company, valued at $36,477,305.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $172,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,117,081 shares in the company, valued at $36,477,305.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $167,108.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,373,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,955,061.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,940 over the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

