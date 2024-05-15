Liquity USD Hits Market Capitalization of $111.98 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Liquity USD has a market cap of $111.98 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 112,045,567 tokens. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

