Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 109,250 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,677,279 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,250 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Walmart worth $267,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the third quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,327 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its stake in Walmart by 8.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 13,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Walmart by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843,885 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,963,000 after acquiring an additional 27,499 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,350,507 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $215,987,000 after buying an additional 157,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $337,066,728.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 677,052,654 shares in the company, valued at $39,237,458,141.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,045,631. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Europe increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.97.

Walmart Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE WMT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.58. 14,525,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,247,713. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.34 and a 52-week high of $61.65. The firm has a market cap of $480.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 43.38%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

