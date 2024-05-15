Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Posts Earnings Results

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04, Zacks reports. Alpha Teknova had a negative net margin of 97.85% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Alpha Teknova updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Alpha Teknova Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of TKNO stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,535. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73. Alpha Teknova has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TKNO shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Alpha Teknova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday.

About Alpha Teknova

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.