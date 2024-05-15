Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Jack in the Box updated its FY24 guidance to $6.25-6.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.250-6.400 EPS.

Jack in the Box stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.61. The stock had a trading volume of 684,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,764. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $96,676.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,155,720.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 1,808 shares of company stock valued at $129,530 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JACK. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $81.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.94.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

