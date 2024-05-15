Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $42.24 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Ameriprise Financial worth $42,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 350,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,517,000 after purchasing an additional 136,621 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 208,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,761,000 after buying an additional 119,578 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 107.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 209,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,174,000 after buying an additional 108,461 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $28,382,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 398.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 100,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,001,000 after acquiring an additional 80,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.88.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE:AMP traded up $4.06 on Wednesday, reaching $439.39. 403,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,860. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $291.87 and a 12 month high of $440.67. The firm has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at $559,159.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,287 shares of company stock worth $19,160,409 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

