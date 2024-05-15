Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,659.39% and a negative return on equity of 85.63%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS.

Lumos Pharma Trading Down 12.2 %

Shares of Lumos Pharma stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.24. 137,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,970. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.66. Lumos Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $4.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of products and therapies for people with rare diseases. Its primary product candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

