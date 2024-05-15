Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 214,449 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,061,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,449 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 1.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $631,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock traded up $3.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.61. 1,536,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.81 and a 1 year high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 3,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $515,217.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,673.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 3,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $515,217.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,058,673.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 48,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total transaction of $6,567,434.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,878,683.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,405 shares of company stock worth $15,515,819 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.92.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

