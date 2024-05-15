Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.66 EPS

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.93) by $2.66, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.05) EPS.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ CYCC traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 140,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,739. The company has a market cap of $3.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.20. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $13.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CYCC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

