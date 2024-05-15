Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 93,194 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,418,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 93,194 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises about 0.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 1.33% of IQVIA worth $532,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 128,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,333,000 after purchasing an additional 32,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.57.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.95. 642,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,005. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.52. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.69.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

