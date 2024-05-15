Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

AQST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,300. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98.

Insider Activity at Aquestive Therapeutics

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 984,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,906,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Aquestive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

