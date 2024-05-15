Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Ispire Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.56% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter.

Ispire Technology Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of ISPR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.33. 104,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,440. The company has a market capitalization of $356.63 million and a P/E ratio of -33.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.33. Ispire Technology has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $19.78.

Get Ispire Technology alerts:

About Ispire Technology

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Ispire Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ispire Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.