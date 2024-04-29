PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE PED opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.68 million, a PE ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81. PEDEVCO has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.13.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 million. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 2.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PEDEVCO will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interest in the Permian Basin asset with approximately 22,271 net acres located in New Mexico, the United States; and D-J Basin asset with approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming, the United States.

