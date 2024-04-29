Oatly Group (OTLY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $204.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.80 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 53.22%. On average, analysts expect Oatly Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Oatly Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTLY stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99. The company has a market cap of $592.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.29. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $2.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on OTLY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $0.63 to $1.05 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.11.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

Featured Stories

