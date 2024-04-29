Equitable (EQH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. On average, analysts expect Equitable to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of EQH stock opened at $36.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average is $32.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.42. Equitable has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $38.44.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,087,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,825,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $341,737.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 160,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,506,122.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,087,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,825,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,907 shares of company stock worth $8,338,649. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

