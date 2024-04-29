Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.98 per share for the quarter.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.44 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 38.19% and a net margin of 16.95%.

QSR opened at C$100.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$104.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$100.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of C$84.73 and a 12 month high of C$112.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.779 dividend. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.45%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jill Granat sold 80,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.20, for a total transaction of C$6,121,298.40. In other news, Senior Officer Jill Granat sold 80,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.20, for a total transaction of C$6,121,298.40. Also, Director Jonathan Domanko sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.02, for a total value of C$137,306.40. Insiders have sold 154,525 shares of company stock worth $12,100,550 over the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

