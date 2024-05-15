Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of WMS opened at $173.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Advanced Drainage Systems has a one year low of $85.43 and a one year high of $176.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $1,635,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $124,351,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Articles

