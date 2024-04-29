Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Doximity in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Doximity in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.82.

Get Doximity alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DOCS

Doximity Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $23.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. Doximity has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $36.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $26.24.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $135.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.46 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 29.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Doximity

In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $67,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $276,658.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Doximity by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Doximity by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Doximity by 57.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Doximity in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.