Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Issued By Zacks Research

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.38. The consensus estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public’s current full-year earnings is $16.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.89 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.88 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.86 EPS.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WTW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $318.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $253.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.94. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $278.86. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.