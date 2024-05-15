Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) – Wedbush increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report released on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.61). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vigil Neuroscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.09) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.72) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Get Vigil Neuroscience alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VIGL. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Vigil Neuroscience Stock Performance

Vigil Neuroscience stock opened at $3.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $137.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.87. Vigil Neuroscience has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $11.11.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vigil Neuroscience

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIGL. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 95,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.