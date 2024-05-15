StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

WH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

NYSE:WH opened at $70.82 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $63.69 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The company had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,708,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares in the company, valued at $27,708,952.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,311,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,875,000 after purchasing an additional 581,909 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,192,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,992,000 after buying an additional 23,549 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,545,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,881,000 after buying an additional 543,488 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,492,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,317,000 after acquiring an additional 64,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,337,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,043,000 after acquiring an additional 475,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

