Contineum Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CTNM) Quiet Period To End on May 15th

Contineum Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Wednesday, May 15th. Contineum Therapeutics had issued 6,875,000 shares in its public offering on April 5th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CTNM opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. Contineum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $16.09.

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).

