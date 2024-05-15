Nortech Systems (NSYS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 16th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $36.05 million for the quarter.

Shares of Nortech Systems stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55. Nortech Systems has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $42.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

