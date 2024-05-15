K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Buys 7,500 Shares

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 7,500 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £7,650 ($9,608.14).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get K3 Business Technology Group alerts:

On Friday, May 3rd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 12,553 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £12,804.06 ($16,081.46).

On Friday, April 5th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 28,924 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £30,659.44 ($38,507.21).

K3 Business Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of LON KBT opened at GBX 103.50 ($1.30) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £46.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,070.00 and a beta of 0.83. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 95.05 ($1.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 128.88 ($1.62). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 104.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 110.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

K3 Business Technology Group Company Profile

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software and consultancy services primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through K3 Products and Third-Party Products segments. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native and technology agnostic platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, a real-time orchestration; K3|ViJi; K3|pebblestone; and K3 Legacy Solutions, as well as SYSPRO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for K3 Business Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K3 Business Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.