Flowers Foods (FLO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 16th. Analysts expect Flowers Foods to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:FLO opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.37. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.78.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.62%.

Insider Activity at Flowers Foods

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $845,294.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at $987,721.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $845,294.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,721.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,771.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLO. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

