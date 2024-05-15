Flowers Foods (FLO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 16th. Analysts expect Flowers Foods to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:FLO opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.37. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.78.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.62%.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLO. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.
Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.
