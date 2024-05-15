Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Delta Apparel Stock Performance

Shares of DLA stock opened at $1.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Delta Apparel has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $11.49.

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Delta Apparel

About Delta Apparel

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Delta Apparel stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. ( NYSE:DLA Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Certified Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Delta Apparel as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories under the Soffe brand.

